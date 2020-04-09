Community effort to bring free meals to nurses

A community collaboration in Deadwood is resulting in hundreds of free meals for the men and women on the front lines in the fight against the Coronavirus.

On Thursday, Saloon No. 10 and the Deadwood Social Club put together 110 hot meals for employees at the Lead-Deadwood Hospital, the Fire Department and Police Department, as well as other front line employees.

It was a community effort with the meals being transported by the city trolley system and the program being supported by the Days of '76 . They are hoping to get food out twice a week.

Chef of the Deadwood Social Club, Adam Venner, says there is something about handmade food that makes people feel good.

"We see a need in our community," Venner said. "We have a lot of front line workers that maybe don't have time to prepare food because they are involved on maintaining safety in our streets or handling issues at the hospital and so this is an opportunity for them to not bring a meal to work."

On the menu Thursday was brined pork with sweet potatoes and onions, baked apples, and a house made fruit preserve.