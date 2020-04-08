Churches face challenges during Holy Week

Due to COVID-19 many churches will be vacant over Holy Week as most have gone to online services. One of the biggest concerns right now is a drop in tithing. One solution is to give online, but churches will also accept offerings through the postal service.

"I would encourage people to send money to their church," says parishioner Jacob West. "They are doing what they can to help everybody at this time."

Many are also wondering how they will receive communion this week. The Grace Lutheran Church of Sturgis came up with a plan to get the sacrament to the congregation.

"We have kits going out to all of our members in the next couple days that will have bread wafers and little juice vials so that they can participate during the service on Sunday," says Pastor Kris Garlick. "That's how we are connecting with them."

Andrew Noah, a FOCUS Missionary at Black Hills State University's Newman Center, says even though this is a hard time, he is grateful for technology. People can still watch Holy Week services online.

"It's a time of still being able to celebrate and even though we are separated from our communities we can still unite ourselves in spirit and prayer with services being offered," says Noah.