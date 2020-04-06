Cornerstone Rescue Mission still helping the homeless community

From limitations to closures, organizations are still deciding quickly on how to serve the community and that includes the homeless.

Cornerstone Rescue Mission has maintained their changes of limiting beds to only 98.

With now evening meals suspended, volunteers were still able to pack meals this past weekend with the community's generous food donations.

They will continue to try to pass out nightly meals at the door.

In the past month, the organization is also pushing for rapid resolutions which is the process of reaching out to family and friends of homeless individuals to secure a temporarily living situation even if that means buying a bus ticket for them out of state.

"It is difficult because things change literally from moment to moment and there's just so many different needs to meet not only of the staff and the guests there but with the homeless and the community. So we will make mistakes along the way. But our hearts are in the right place and we are doing what we can to take care of the most vulnerable," Lysa Allison, Cornerstone Rescue Mission executive director said.

Allison said they are still receiving plenty of donations and money to support their services.