Local businesses are teaming up to produce face masks

A local business is giving back by making face shields to help those in the health care community.

"We have a 3D printer that we use in our shop, so we knew we had the skill set already and some equipment, so we decided hey let's move forward with that effort," says the owner of LinkTech, David Klynsma.

Klynsma says they're operating on six total printers. They have gone through a few different models with Monument Health to find a design that would work for their needs.

"The national institute of Health has reviewed a certain 3D printing design that we're currently printing here after testing a few others," says Klynsma.

When it comes to the design, Link Tech 3D prints the upper headband portion and then works with Simpsons Printing, who helps develop the face shield piece.

"We used their original design and merged it with ours to come up with a final product," says Klynsma.

So far, about 30 masks have been created, and the plan is to donate as many as they can to help health care professionals.

"I think with what we have, I can do about 400 total," says Klynsma.

The goal is to donate the masks as soon as possible, but it's a community effort.

"If there are other community members with 3D printers, we can share with them the design, and they can help develop them as well," says Klynsma.

If you want to help create masks or learn more information about the project, click here.