Loan options for small business owners during the coronavirus pandemic

For the past few weeks, small businesses owners are reaching out to accountants trying to figure out what's their best financial options at a time like this.

While most industries are taking a hard hit, the bodywork and cosmetology industry might just be a little tougher, according to some business owners.

Massage therapists use their hands to relief stress for a living. But now it feels like they've been cuffed.

"This virus has bound our hands. We have no way of being able to provide the services that are needed at this time to help people," Body Spa and Cryotherapy Owner Tara Mechaley said.

Mechaley temporarily closed her business on Sturgis Road in Rapid City on March 23rd to help protect clients and her staff.

Mechaley said with three staff members already working through immunology problems and one who lives with a partner who works in the medical field, she did not want to chance the spread of COVID-19.

While some businesses can offer curbside service or sell items online, body work industries are struggling to adjust.

It's nearly impossible to distance six feet if a job requires close contact.

The Body Spa and Cryotherapy is a business doing their best to survive by selling gift cards for their services online. But in the long run, it's just not enough.

"That's going to be turned in at a later date and that cash is already gone. When you turn to that month, that cash was already used months and months ago to help us float," Mechaley said.

She served about 30 to 50 clients a day back when the business was open.

However, Mechaley said some clients are helping by continuing to pay for their routine sessions at the massage studio despite the fact they are not receiving any treatment.

However, there are some loan options available for small business owners.

Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering two types of loans: the economic disaster loans and the payroll protection.

Economic disaster loans can go up to $2 million and are directly through the SBA with an interest rate ranging from nearly three to four percent. Entrepreneurs can defer payments up to 12 months with this type of loan.

The payroll protection loan is handled through a bank and can be up to $10 million but with a four percent interest rate and only 6 months of deferment.

"Disaster loans, the loan forgiveness can be up to $10,000 of advanced loan forgiveness. The second loan the one that works with your lender that's going to vary depending on the circumstance, "Elevate Rapid City CEO Tom Johnson said.

However, the wording about loan forgiveness is concerning to Mechaley.

"You have the wording of it may be forgiven. I have a very small percentage of actual profit within my business and I'm terrified that I'm going to be chasing my tail if I take loans," she said.

But Johnson said entrepreneurs won't be left high and dry as Elevate Rapid City is offering their own emergency loan program offering up to $15,000 to each business. The loans are interest free.

Johnson said funds from SBA can take about 30 to 45 days before it reaches a business owner's pocket.

But the Elevate Rapid City emergency loan will be able to help for the time being.

For more details, about all the loan options reach out to Elevate Rapid City..