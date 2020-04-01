Spearfish woman celebrates 105th birthday

If being appointed by President Ronald Reagan to be the Superintendent of the Denver Mint wasn't fascinating enough, add to that a monumental birthday.

Last week, Nora Hussey celebrated her 105th birthday.

Born in New York City, Nora spent most of her life in the small town of Sturgis. Now, she calls Spearfish's Edgewood Vista her home.

Even though she's settled into small-town living, she has had her share of big city accomplishments. Nora was the first non-Coloradan to supervise the Denver Mint. She held that position from 1981 to 1987.

Nora, a staunch Republican, spent more than 50 years serving the political party. In 2012, Gov. Dennis Daugaard proclaimed March 17th, Nora Walsh Hussey Day.

Even with all of her success, friends would tell you that Nora doesn't let it go to her head.

"Nora's just a wonderful person. I don't think that any of the notoriety that she's had in her more recent lifetime has ever affected her. She's just Nora," says friend Mimi Shewey.

Anyone who knows Nora agrees.... there's a lot packed into her petite frame. She's not afraid to say what's on her mind.

"Nora is a spitfire. She's just a lot of fun. For being 105 years old, she really tells everybody exactly what she's thinking" , says PR and Sales Director of Edgewood Vista Cami Dohman. "She's got a great sense of humor and is very down to earth."

Nora believes that the secret to a long and fulfilling life is being with the people you love... and a good steak.