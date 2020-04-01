Lending a helping hand to those in need

Feeding South Dakota continues to help those in need. And on Wednesday about one-thousand families received a box of dry goods, produce and a loaf of bread.

"There are people who are currently not able to work depending on what profession they're in. And the need is just great, and we need to be there to help our community," says the food security manager for Feeding South Dakota, Mary Corbine.

With more than 50 volunteers, they each played crucial roles, from handing out the boxes of food, to directing traffic.

"Obviously, we're in the midst of an abnormal time in our country. And so I think the people of Rapid City and all of South Dakota need help at this time," says a volunteer, Benjamin Fichter.

While many volunteers took time out of their day to lend a helping hand, a local business made sure to give back to those giving back.

"Donating pizzas to all the volunteers because it's cold and people are hungry. And we're just trying to do our part like everybody else is right now," says the general manager of Mackenzie River, Kathleen Kroeger.

Kroeger says she deiced to provide the volunteers with hot food because it's crucial to help the people of South Dakota.

"If you have give. If you don't, you can take. And I think it's a balance. And I think that's so important in life right now," says Kroeger.

And when it comes to getting through this difficult time, many feel that community is key.

"Community pitching in to help out in a tough time. And it's super cool to see that businesses and small businesses are helping the community any way they can," says Fichter.