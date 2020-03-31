Crowds at parks and trails in Rapid City

With the beautiful sunshine shining Tuesday, trails and parks seemed to be the go to locations to soak it all up.

But is that necessarily a good thing at a time like this?

From dogs to families, plenty of residents got a taste of the Black Hills Tuesday.

On Monday, the Rapid City Parks and Recreation team started touring around the city cleaning up the trails and parks from the past couple of years' moisture.

But with all the extra heavy foot traffic, there may be a few extra sessions.

"We think that outdoor recreation is going to be a real soul saver for a lot of people that are having to isolate or quarantine right now. We want everybody to get outside if they possibly can and as long as people continue to do the right thing," Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park Secretary Treasurer Jeff Denison said.

The "right thing" he is talking about is social distancing.

Getting a breath of fresh air is fine, but distancing is needed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We like to have people get outside but still...if you are getting to a trailhead and there's a ton of cars there you probably want to go somewhere else," Rapid City Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson said.

Anderson said you can share the trail but warn people you are coming so you can maintain some distance.