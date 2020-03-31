Rapid City firefighters rescue a hiker who fell off a trail on M Hill

Rapid City Fire Department rescues a hiker who fell off a trail on M Hill earlier this evening.

An off duty lieutenant was hiking the trails at M Hill early Tuesday evening when he came across a person who fell off a trail.

However, Lt. Jim Bussell with the Rapid City Fire Department said the fall was not a long one.

Around 5 p.m. a station and a medic unit was dispatched to Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park for a trauma patient north of M Hill.

Crew members drove the Gator, a UTV, up the hill to rescue the individual in an hour-long operation.

The Gator traveled as far as it could before the crew needed to hike the rest of the way.

In just one week, this is the second technical rescue mission at the park but the third overall in a week.

The normal technical unit used to handle these missions were not available at the time of this rescue because the team was handling a different call.

But Bussell said this just shows why preparing firefighters for a variety of situations is crucial.

"What this highlights is global training," he said. "So these technical and specialized skills are taught to all members of the department."

The hiker went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.