There is no increase in sewer backups or problems at the wastewater treatment plant

Due to fears concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, it's become a challenge to find toilet paper, which may lead people to flush other items like paper towels and flushable wipes.

This is why the City of Rapid City is reminding the public that if they're using other products, like paper towels, facial tissue, baby wipes, and flushable wipes, they should not be flushed down the toilet.

At this time, City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says there hasn't been an increase in backups, and currently, there are no problems at the wastewater treatment plant.

If there is a sewer backup and it's leading to the homeowner, they're responsible for those repairs.

"They're responsible for everything from the home out to the main lines. And again, if we begin to see issues at our wastewater treatment plant, we will certainly be alerting the public," says Shoemaker.

If you're using other products instead of toilet paper, make sure you dispose of those items properly by putting them in the trash.