Tips on how to deal with your mental health

If you've been feeling overwhelmed, worried about loved ones, or concerned about your finances due to COVID-19, it's important to know that's normal.

"There's a lot of different concerns. They also often turn to their own health. They're worried about their health and whether or not that little sneeze or cough is something else," says Dr. Kari Scovel, a licensed psychologist for Scovel Psychological and counseling services.

To try and calm those nerves, Scovel says it's important to pace yourself and remember you are in control of some things.

"Share your concerns with other people and talk about it. Don't isolate. Reach out to other people through social media and face time them," says Scovel.

Having a schedule will also help create a new normal.

"Get up, get breakfast. If you're homeschooling your kids, then do some homeschool for an hour or so. Take a break, then get out into the sunshine and come back into the work," says Scovel.

If you're schooling and working from home, Scovel reminds people to take one step at a time.

"Take moments to breathe. Take some quiet time for yourself," says Scovel.

Staying informed about the virus is essential, but it's also crucial to take a break.

"If you're immersed in all the deaths and the different numbers in each state that can be very daunting for people," says Scovel.

But if you do see a change in sleep patterns, eating habits, or feel more emotional than normal, Scovel says it could be a sign of distress.

"Our practice at Scovel physiological is offering telemedicine, but there is a lot of platforms now that you can come in and get assistance," says Scovel.