Vendor with Lawrence County Sheriff's Office tests positive for COVID-19

A vendor with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release late Thursday night confirms that positive test and says no Lawrence County Correctional Officers or inmates have tested positive for the virus.

The statement says the Sheriff and staff are closely monitoring the situation and all appropriate precautions are being observed.

"We extend our most sincere prayers to our friend with hopes for the best outcome and speedy recovery," the release reads.

We placed a call to Lawrence County Dispatch late Thursday night but were unable to get clarification on what is meant by the term "vendor" in the release.