Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender reminds everyone about the importance of social distancing

With 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says when it comes to layoffs for city workers in Rapid City at this time, it has only been part-time workers a the Civic Center.

There are also a number of seasonal park employees who may not be brought back this summer.

When it comes to incoming calls for the fire department and ambulance service, they tend to be going down.

However, when calls are placed, many of them deal with respiratory symptoms, but no formal comparisons have been completed at the moment.

In addition, Allender says very few flights are coming in and out of Rapid City, and on Thursday, a United Airlines flight from Rapid City to Denver was canceled.

Allender reminds everyone that we're in a good place today, but things will worsen.

When it comes to testing, not everyone in the community or people who feel ill will be tested.

Now there is a global shortage of testing materials worldwide.

"As we confer with the experts on this issue and we see that the path the virus is taking in our communities is exactly what was predicted, we're going to be able to give you more reliable information as time goes on," says Allender.