RCFD first responders taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19

The EMS Section Chief of the Rapid City Fire Department, Brent Long, says first responders are taking actions to keep themselves and the community safe, by slightly changing their delivery of service.

Overall, Long says they are trying to reduce the number of people interacting with the patient, until there can be a proper assessment.

The mobile medic units are one or two person teams that respond to calls and have been trained by Monument Health doctors. Long says their additional training allows the smaller group of people to respond to a call.

First responders are also using masks, gowns, and eye protection.

"We will take the precautions," said Long. "We're following CDC, WHO, even the state department of health's recommendations, and we're taking every possible precaution that we can take and we just need to have a little trust in our equipment and make sure that we're keeping that distancing the best that we can."

Long says the morale of the first responders is high and they understand that their help is needed across the community.