Are you looking to adopt a pet? You still can at The Humane Society of the Black Hills.

In a typical year, more than five-thousand animals come to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

The executive director for the humane society, Jerry Steinley, says nationwide shelters anticipate more animals coming in due to COVID-19.

Even though the humane society of the Black Hills is closed to the public, they are still doing emergency intakes, all of the essential services in the community, and are always open for adoptions.

People who are looking to adopt can go to their website and find the animal they would like to meet, then set up an appointment, and then staff will meet them outside.

"There's no other service for the animals. I mean they need to come in they need to get adopted they need to be cared for. That's our role; we love it. That's what we do, and we will continue to do that as best as we can for as long as we can," says the executive director for the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Jerry Steinley.

Volunteers are essential to the humane society and are still welcomed, but they are asked to call and schedule a time.