The 12 days of Pizza Charity Event is back

The 12 days of the Pizza charity event at Pizza Ranch usually happens during the holiday season, but the program is rolling back out due to COVID-19.

Sean Covel, the co-founder of 12 days of pizza, wanted to bring back the program to help with the current situation of children being out of school and not having enough food at home.

The program started back in 2015 and is designed to give families with elementary school children consistent meals over a period of time.

Guidance counselors and social workers select the families for the program, and then those families get coupon packages and a copy of the book "Porter the Hoarder."

At this time, 144 meals will be provided.

"It was exclusively a holiday program; however, when schools let out like they just did suddenly, those families and others like them find themselves without the ability to get breakfast and lunches. So it was really easy to just kick the 12 days program back into play, and it's awesome that our partners made it happen," says Covel.

If you're interested in learning more about the 12 days of pizza, click here.