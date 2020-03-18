The clock is ticking on a Sturgis ambulance service

The days are winding down until people living outside the Sturgis city limits could be without ambulance service.

To try and prevent that from happening, the Rural Sturgis Ambulance group has been working on creating a new ambulance district, and now that proposal will go to a public vote on Monday, March 23.

But due to the coronavirus, the polling location has been moved from the Sturgis Community Center to the Meade County Auditor's Election room in the Erskine Building.

To ensure the public feels safe, staff will only allow four to five voters in at a time and will make sure everything is kept clean.

Now, if the vote is successful, the proposed ambulance district will cover a good portion of Western Meade County, but does not include the city of Sturgis or the Buffalo Chip.

The idea of a new ambulance district had gone to a vote before and was unsuccessful.

"This event is a good reason to show us the importance of health care. And the big part of health care is ambulance service. Without it, you may not be able to be transported to the correct medical facility to take care of you," says a member of the Rural Sturgis Ambulance Group, Ross Lamphere.

Absentee ballots are available at the Meade County courthouse in the auditor's office and can be picked up from now until Friday, March 20.