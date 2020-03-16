Plan for inmates if coronavirus spreads in the Pennington County Jail

Hundreds of people are currently in custody in Pennington County and living in close corners. So, could the coronavirus be a problem in the jail system?

Pennington County Sheriff's Office says they have a plan in place.

There are 750 people in custody in Pennington County between the jail, juvenile services center and the care campus.

If any one of these people contract the coronavirus, medical staff will immediately treat the individual.

There are more than a dozen full time medical staff members monitoring the inmates at all the facilities.

If someone is feeling any symptoms, the person can reach out to staff members who can file a sick call online or by paper.

If it turns out the inmate has the coronavirus, the inmate will be quarantined in a private cell in the facility.

"We don't have any specific guidelines set up for specific age groups of people. We're screening people. Everybody that comes in the facility is getting screened. People that are showing signs and symptoms are all getting treated, getting the same type of treatment and triage and quarantine," Pennington County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Mueller said.

Mueller said they have ordered COVID-19 test kits and are waiting for their arrival.

But in the meantime if a test is needed, Monument Health will supply them with any tests the agency may need.