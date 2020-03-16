The global economy has taken a hit from coronavirus

The stock market has taken huge hits recently, and one financial analyst says coronavirus is the catalyst for this downturn

"What we're seeing are measures that may be even more drastic than 9/11," said Rick Kahler, Kahler Financial Group. "So, the economic fallout from this could be pretty severe. The question is, how long is it going to last. But there's reason to be concerned economically."

Kahler says the rebound will eventually happen, the question is just how much damage will be done.

He thinks South Dakota will be impacted like the rest of the country, but says the Mount Rushmore state is usually less volatile.

"So when the rest of the country is just booming and going, yeah, we're up, but we're not usually as high," said Kahler. "And when the rest of the country is falling apart, well, we're usually down, but we're not falling apart. So I think we may have some cushion from the rest of the country."

He also says South Dakota is unique because of the types of businesses we have.

"What's different about South Dakota is that we don't have a lot of the large corporations, and we don't have a lot of the middle management jobs," said Kahler. "We have a lot of small business. So, we're insulated from that fact that we don't have a lot of corporations that will cut 10-15% of the workforce."