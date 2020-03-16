RCAS employees will continue to be paid

Last Friday, Governor Kristi Noem closed schools across South Dakota amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

South Dakota kids are at home, so staff can "deep clean" school facilities.

Many private schools across the state have also followed the Governor's directive.

Concern was raised that some Rapid City Area School employees would not be paid during the closure, but the president of the Rapid City Board of Education says all employees will get their normal salaries while schools are closed.

"Well, when we close the schools, and especially this time when we don't know for sure how long we'll be closed, it's really important to keep staff paid," said Mike Roesler, President of the Rapid City Board of Education. "They're part of our community. A lot of our folks who work for the school system are the breadwinners for their family, and so it makes sense to pay them-- it's budgeted for."

Roesler also says while schools are closed, not all staff will be at home or not working, maintenance staff will still be cleaning, and teachers might have to prepare on-going education plans if the closure is extended.

In the future, Noem wants re-evaluate the status of the closure.

