Monument Health will have drive thru COVID-19 testing

Starting Monday, Monument Health will begin providing drive-through sample collection for Monument Health patients suspected of a COVID-19 infection.

Also, Monument Health is launching a COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line to connect patients with nurses who can assess symptoms and work with providers to determine if testing is needed.

However, drive-thru sampling will only be done if a doctor or healthcare professional has specifically ordered it.

To qualify for the drive-thru swab, a patient must be preregistered and have proper identification.

The order and preregistration can be obtained by telephone with the COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line or the patient’s Monument Health Clinic. People can call 800-279-1466.

The patient will then be able to go to the Monument Health Urgent Care on Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City to be swabbed for the COVID-19 virus. The patient can then return home to await results.

“Our goal is to expedite testing for the Black Hills community and provide this in a fast, convenient and safe manner,” said Stephanie Lahr, M.D. Chief Medical Information Officer for Monument Health. “By allowing patients to remain in their car, and wait for results at home, we can minimize community spread.”

Among the criteria for testing: experiencing flu-like symptoms, having travel history or having been exposed to someone with confirmed COVID-19. If a patient is seriously ill and requires additional medical care to manage symptoms, they will be cared for in a Monument Health hospital. At this time, all samples are being sent to the South Dakota Department of Health state lab in Pierre for testing.

In coming days, additional drive-thru testing centers could be set up at other Monument Health locations around the Black Hills, depending on need.

The drive-thru testing, at Urgent Care West, 2116 Jackson Blvd. in Rapid City, will be available 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., seven days per week. The Nurse Triage Line will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days per week, beginning 10 a.m. Monday, March 16.