After a few mild days, winter returned to the Black Hills. Which means it was time to break out the snow boots and the shovels.

It was that type of day again. Cleaning the snow off the car, removing the ice and watching out for slick roads.

This is typical for South Dakota, but some are ready to put the shovels away.

"I am over the snow. I'm ready for Spring. The sooner, the better," says Rapid City resident Jackie Hollis.

Hollis says she doesn't mind the snow but enjoys the Spring because she can get back to gardening.

"Flower garden, and then I have the tomatoes that I put out in a pot too. So I like my Spring," says Hollis.

While others are looking forward to the nice weather, they find the snow to be relaxing.

"When I was young, it was very fun. But right now, I like to watch the snowflakes come down," says Rapid City resident, Betty Adkins.

Even though Adkins is ready for warmer weather, winter isn't over yet.

"But throughout the years for me, it's never failed. There has always been a snowstorm in March and April," says Adkins.

Even though some try to avoid the snow, others feel it's the perfect time to get out and get to work.

A local Uber driver says there is usually an increase in ride requests when snow is on the ground.

"Increases probably three to four times more than normal," says a local Uber driver, Michael Wynia.

Wynia says he doesn't work while it's snowing because of the money he does it to help others.

"Getting people to work or getting them food because they haven't been out in eight hours. It's fulfilling, and it's really fun," says Wynia.