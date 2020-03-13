RCAS announces new measures amid COVID-19 outbreak

Schools around the state are shutting down. Governor Kristi Noem has declared a state of emergency in response to the growing COVID-19 threat. She has ordered all K-12, public schools to close their doors all next week. She is also encouraging private schools to follow suit.

The Rapid City Area School District has been preparing for this reality and Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon says they are going to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure the safety of their families and the community.

"We are in an extremely unique time in our history with this global pandemic and must continue to make many tough decisions in the days and weeks to come," Simon said.

The governor's announcement comes with the order that all of the schools will be cleaned. Simon says professional building and grounds crews will clean the facilities, not teachers. Health officials say the COVID-19 virus can survive on surfaces for several days.

Staff will still report next week on Monday and Tuesday to develop plans for a long-term closure should the situation deteriorate. Food service will not be provided next week, however if the closure is extended a food pick-up service will be implemented.

Simon says it is too early to tell if the closure will impact graduation. All staff will continue to recieve paychecks during the shutdown.

Until at least April 13, the following steps are also being taken:

- All travel for school-sponsored activities is suspended.

- Athletic activities and fine arts performances/concerts in RCAS buildings are suspended.

- Field trips are suspended indefinitely.

- Community access to RCAS buildings is suspended.

- Non-essential meetings involving the community are suspended.

- Face to face Parent/Teacher conferences are cancelled in lieu of electronic communication and phone calls.

- Kindergarten screening is suspended until further notice.

- Parents will have restricted building access with the exception of normal pick-up/drop-off routines until further notice.

- All outside use of RCAS facilities is suspended. At this time, the decision does not include facility use for school activities and before and after school childcare programs.

- District travel for employees is suspended.

The district will reevaluate these measures after April 13.

The impact of the measures are not fully known, however, they will inevitably interfere with student life.

"We know it's heart breaking for these kids," Simon said. "At the same time, we are in very unique times and we must do what is necessary for the safety, health and well being not only of our students and our staff and our families but for our entire community."

The news comes as a sigh of relief for one family. Jenni Murray says she was willing to pull her child out of Central High School for the rest of the year, not out of fear for her child, but for her parents.

"Her grandparents are in the highest risk category for death with this virus," Murray said. "It's not necessarily a danger to the children. We know that the child mortality rate is very low but they are in danger of spreading it."

Murray fears her child might pick up the virus at school and bring it home to her grandparents who are part-time caretakers.

"The importance of my mom and my dad staying alive is way up high on my priority list," Murray said.

The Rapid City Catholic School System will also be closed next week and will continue to pay staff during that time. Administrators say they have the ability to do online classes if needed.