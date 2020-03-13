The coronavirus has many people stocking up on toilet paper

The coronavirus has many in the community concerned, resulting in people heading to the stores to stock up on essential items like hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

But now it's become hard to find that product. That is why the City of Rapid City is reminding the public that if they're using other products, like paper towels, facial tissue, baby wipes, and flushable wipes, they should not be flushed down the toilet.

Those items are not meant to be flushed because they do not degrade, which can cause severe problems for the sewer system.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says if there is a sewer backup and it's leading to the homeowner, they're responsible for those repairs.

"Instead of putting those items in the toilet, take trash bags and wrap up the waste items. Put them in a trash bag and get them out to the trash container. Then have it collected when the trash is picked up," says Shoemaker.

If heavier products are flushed, it could also cause an issue for the wastewater treatment plant.