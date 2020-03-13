2 shot at Rapid City motel Friday morning

Friday morning a man and woman were reportedly shot at a Rapid City motel that was the scene of an armed robbery earlier this week.

Police say a woman was shot in the leg and a man shot in the arm at the Motel 6 on Latrobe Avenue. We do not have conditions of the victims or further information from the police.

About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man robbed the same motel at gunpoint. That robbery is still under investigation.

Also early Friday morning, there is a report of another armed robbery at a casino on Mountain View Drive. Police have identified a suspect but did not release the name.

We will update this article when information is available.

