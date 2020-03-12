Basic items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes are flying off the shelves

The coronavirus has spread fear to many, resulting in people heading to the stores to stock up on essential items.

Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes, all popular items that are being cleared off the shelves due to the coronavirus.

"I've seen many different customers that we don't see every day. We've been getting people from Gillette Wyoming coming and buying toilet paper because they can't get it from where they're from," says the manager for the Grocery Mart, Annika Meyer.

Meyer says they got two cases of hand sanitizer on Monday, and now they're completely out of the product. But when it comes to toilet paper, they just got another shipment.

"So it's a little bit full, but I would be surprised if that lasted till Saturday," says Meyer.

Cashiers say they have seen an increase in the amount of toilet paper customers are buying.

"These past three days, everyone has been buying toilet paper. But it's understandable anytime there is a storm or a sickness. It's normal to stock up," says an employee from the Grocery Mart, Siris Truvo.

And when it comes to the Grocery Mart, Meyer says they're trying to keep up.

"We get a truck every Monday and Thursday, so we're going to get what we can get. It all just depends on what our warehouse has in stock," says Meyer.

Even though many are stocking up, some believe it's not necessary at the moment.

"If you just use your normal amounts, everyone would have some. Now everyone is in a panic," says a Sturgis resident, Dan Raatz.

And others feel it's not necessary to stock up, but people should be alert.

"Aware that this is a big situation that is going on right now. But I don't think it should be a thing where we go and grab a lot of things," says Sturgis resident, Joan Jensen.