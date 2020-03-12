Remember back in the beginning of the year when you made that New Year's resolution to maybe lose a few pounds, it doesn't need to stop now.

Planet Fitness members work their core as a class Brenda Tipton teaches at Planet Fitness. (KOTA TV)

Instead of March Madness, how about March Fitness.

If you head to Planet Fitness you will hear plenty of laughter at the workouts.

The gym tends to see a decline of visitors in February and March because that's when some people lose a little motivation.

But, there are some workout classes that seem to only be increasing in size.

"Well, I've gained a lot of self confidence. I've also gained a better feeling about getting up in the morning and facing the day because I feel better," Jerry Munson, a member of Planet Fitness for three years, said.

Though it is Brenda Tipton's first time working as a personal trainer, Tipton has changed some lives since she started her workouts in September.

"I've lost wait. I've gone down two pants sizes in eight weeks. So that's been excellent. I actually enjoy it. I look forward to coming here. I never thought I would," Jeramie Amerson, two-month class participant, said.

Tipton teaches more than 60 classes to more than 300 people offering sessions from core to strengthening to total body.

But when she notices people lose a little motivation, she reminds them it's a slow and steady race.

"Sometimes we're not motivated to get up in the morning or to go to work. And that's when discipline to kick in. And you have to be disciplined because you know what the results are going to be if you stick with it," Tipton said.

Overall, being able to learn with other people and crack a few jokes is just one of the many reasons why Mike continues to return.

"I think being involved with the workout group, you know, we kind of make a commitment to each other and that keeps you going," Mike Westerbuher, two-month class participant, said.