Rapid City agencies prepare for coronavirus

Wash your hands and don't panic is the main message Rapid City officials are letting the public know.

When it comes to travel, the Rapid City Regional Airport is increasing sanitization while TSA is handling flight limitations.

"The international cancellations with bringing in more domestic airplanes home that are not flying oversees today," Patrick Dame, the airport's executive director, said.

Despite the concerns of the pandemic illness, the airport's travel numbers increased once again in the February report.

Meanwhile, Monument Health has a plan of their own.

If someone walks in and tests positive for the virus, the patient will be separated.

If this increases, the hospital will put the patients in an isolated unit, which can hold up to about 32 people.

"So we don't have cross contamination. We're not having these patients travel throughout levels of the hospital," Monument Health Vice President of Quality, Safety, Risk Management Jill Tice said.

At Monument Health they test patients with a virus panel.

"That tells us if they have any of the common viruses," Dr. Shankar Kurra said. "There are four strains of the coronavirus that are different than the one that is currently being under investigation. If any of those are positive than the testing stops because we have a diagnosis. Let's say they are all negative then we send the sample out to the state."

The test results are sent to Pierre and the test results would take about 24 to 48 hours.

Tice said the turnover time is low because there is not a high volume of tests being submitted.

Until the results return, the individual will either be told to stay home or is kept at the hospital, Tice said.

Visitor hours at this time are not changing. However, if a person wants to visit a patient with the coronavirus then, there may be limitations.

As for the other services like water, sewage, garbage and public safety, Mayor Steve Allender said these are all still guaranteed to the public.

"I am just begging the people of Rapid City and in Pennington County to just don't panic," Allender said.