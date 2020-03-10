Coronavirus is not holding back construction of The Monument's new arena

The Monument's new arena is still under construction but is going smoothly so far.

All that pounding people have heard for months will now be laid to rest this week.

The project will stop digging piles and will move on to the next phase and install concrete on the northeast corner of the new center.

The Monument is expected to be completed by September 2021.

In terms of the coronavirus affecting the construction project, it so far has not.

But for the construction company they have noticed slight problems with suppliers for other projects.

"There's some minor disruptions in the supply chain because of obviously folks are staying home due to being sick and the slowness of the productivity is a little bit down in some of the other areas. Again, like I said it hasn't really affected us here because of where we are at in the project and the buy out," Mortenson Senior Project Manager Dave Richardson said.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer said out of precaution of the coronavirus, they have increased shift times for some part-time custodial workers to help disinfect the center more often.

Baltzer also adds no events have been cancelled due to the concerns of the virus.