Changes on Sixth Street in Rapid City?

Are you ready to see some changes on Sixth Street here in Rapid City?

Well, some people voiced their opinions Tuesday on a study with the aim to make an easier and spacious connection between downtown and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Between the extra drivers on the road and the construction of The Monument, traffic is expected to increase in Rapid City.

This is where the Sixth Street Corridor Study comes in.

The desire is to create an easy and safe pathway on sixth street from the Performing Arts Center to Memorial Park for pedestrians and cyclists.

There is a major focus on revamping the temporary crosswalk at the intersection of Omaha Street and Sixth Street.

"Also bring in some more of the arts character of downtown into the southern end of the corridor," City Long Range Planner Kip Harrington said.

One of the concerns is how the project would impact public transportation like buses at the intersection.

The other concern is how will this impact local businesses.

For example, like the Northwestern Warehouse across from the downtown parking garage.

"Trucks still have to come into the warehouse. So closing or narrowing [the road] isn't an option for us," Northwestern Warehouse Owner and Operator Jason Koppmann said.

He says he can't afford to move his warehouse right now and the 88-year-old business is all he has.

"It is still a big part of the community. I do a lot of business with the downtown businesses and I think a lot of them still appreciate us being there," Koppmann said.

However, Koppman is in favor for improvements to be made on sixth street.

The study will be concluded in six months before taking the next step.