The Rapid City Area School District is making sure they're prepared when it comes to the coronavirus

South Dakota has five presumptive cases of COVID-19, and the Rapid City Area School district is making sure they're prepared.

The superintendent for Rapid City Area Schools, Doctor Lori Simon, says the district is in the process of developing a plan.

They're working closely with Monument health and the state department of health.

Simon says until they have something in place, they have sent information to staff and families on ways to prevent the virus.

Simon added that school nurses and administrators continue to monitor what is happening with their students when it comes to signs of coronavirus, as well as influenza A and B.

"More we can do proactively and preventively to plan to address any impending case that could be coming forward. We just want to know that we're prepared and that everyone knows what will happen if that does occur," says Simon.

Simon hopes by the end of the week; the plan will be finalized and sent to staff and families next week.