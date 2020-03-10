Flu and coronavirus: Similar symptoms, different fears

The flu, the common cold and the new coronavirus are circulating at the same time and patients and doctors are parsing who needs what tests or care.

Differences in symptoms can help tell which virus is to blame.

Flu comes on suddenly and more severely than a cold, often with a higher fever, aches, chills and a dry cough. Symptoms of the new coronavirus include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever that may not appear right away.

Doctors urge patients to call ahead if they're sick and not just show up seeking care. It's not too late to get a flu shot.