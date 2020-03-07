Helping those in need

The mobile food truck from Feeding South Dakota rolled into the Community Health Center of the Black Hills parking lot.

"So many of our patients that come through lack access to basic food. And that's one of the building blocks of a healthy lifestyle," says the CEO of the Community Health Center of the Black Hills Tim Trithart.

For the past two years, the health center hosted the food truck on a monthly basis to help those in need.

"We also work with them in partnership with a lot of different collaborative projects to try and bridge that gap. So we can make sure we can get food in the hands of our patients," says Trithart.

The mobile food truck has been a great tool for Feeding South Dakota, and they visit 16 different locations a month.

From Rapid City to Rapid Valley and Box Elder, the food security manager of the organization says food insecurity is an issue, which is why it's crucial to bring food to the people.

"We wanted to meet those access needs. And so this was one of the locations in town that showed there was a need for food," says the food security manager for Feeding South Dakota, Mary Corbine.

The process for the food truck is simple. Corbine says one time per month; people can go through and get the items they need.

"Don't have access to healthy foods that people need. And this has been a great contribution to the community and to help meet that need," says Corbine.