Local Lyft driver is not concerned about the coronavirus

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota, and some people are wondering if the virus could impact services, like the ride-sharing industry.

Local Lyft driver Laurie Schlecht says many drivers who work for ride-sharing services do pick up and drop off requests to the airport and around town.

After speaking to other drivers in the area working for Lyft and Uber, Schlect says the drivers say they are not concerned about the coronavirus.

When it comes to being prepared, Schlecht says many drivers already carry supplies to clean their cars to prevent any type of germs.

"As a driver, we don't really come into personal contact with our passengers. But you know there is still that close space when they're in our vehicles. And so just understanding that it's a regular practice even during the winter when we're looking at flu and cold season," says Schlecht.

Schlecht says at this time she hasn't heard of any drivers wanting to stop driving due to the coronavirus.