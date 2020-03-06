ECHL commissioner impressed with Rush's management

Once on thin financial ice, the Rapid City Rush has improved attendance under new management and ownership, catching the eye of the league commissioner.

The Rush brought in President Todd Mackin in March 2019, and this season, attendance at games is up.

The average attendance at Rush games in the 2018-2019 season was 2,897, while this year is averaging about 3,690, about 800 more fans per game this season.

Last year's total fan attendance over the 36 games was 104,289. This year, still with eight games left, the total attendance is 103,312.

The boost in attendance caught the eye of the ECHL commissioner, who is in town for a few days.

"I was around and part of that change and am really encouraged with the ownership and leadership," said Ryan Crelin, ECHL Commissioner. "It's not just what I see, I mean, everyone can see it in terms of the numbers and the atmosphere and crowds. So, it doesn't happen overnight, but I think the Rush are winning Rapid City back over and are certainly headed in the right direction."

Crelin will be at the Rush's game on Friday against the Utah Grizzlies