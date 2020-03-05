Thune sounds off on 5G security concerns

Senator John Thune (R-SD) is sounding the alarm about the security of a new 5G network.

On Thursday, Thune said the Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing on 5G security concerns, the biggest of which centers around China. Huawei is one of the Chinese, state-backed companies that supplies much of the hardware for networks around the world. It's popular with many countries because of its affordability and generally good quality.

United States security officials have said the company has built "backdoors" in the equipment that could be used to access data transmitted through the network.

"We regularly exchange information, including sensitive national security information, with our allies and trading partners, and this information can only be secure if networks on both ends are secure," Thune said. "That's why the U.S. has called for other countries to reject telecommunications technology from Huawei."

The United State government has banned American companies from buying 5G equipment from Huawei and is encouraging trading partners to do the same.