Big grant for RSVP

A grant is giving new life to an organization aimed getting people involved and volunteering.

Rapid City will administer an $82,500 grant for the Northern and Southern Hills RSVP organization as well as the Black Hills RSVP organization. The acronym stands for Retired Senior Volunteer Program and it's an effort to partner seniors with opportunities to stay active by volunteering. The RSVP organization works as an intermediary providing a one stop shop for volunteers to see all of the opportunities in the area.

Ann Hines is the manager of Black Hills RSVP and will now take on the Northern and Southern Hills RSVP as well. She says volunteering is a win-win for retired folks.

"Volunteering helps keep you healthy. It keeps you active and keeps your mind going," Hines said. "Also, if you don't show up to your volunteer job somebody is going to make sure you're okay."

The programs serves nine counties - Butte, Custer, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins, and Pennington.