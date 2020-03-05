Staying safe on social media

Tik Tok. A popular app where users create short videos generally of themselves and friends. But like any other app, safety is key.

"Certainly is popular with young kids, so certainly it then becomes attractive for individuals who are looking to victimize young children," says the commander for internet crimes against children, Agent Brent Gromer.

Gromer says any app dealing with videos or images and catering to kids can also appeal to predators.

"With the nature of the app, it certainly becomes a place that we would be concerned about people that would try to manipulate kids. To try and get them to make inappropriate videos, maybe."

When it comes to Tik Tok, the app requires users to be at least 13 years old, but Gromer says age verification can be hard.

"Whatever age that child puts as their date of birth. So if they want to make themselves older, it's very easy to do. And there is no verification on that on most apps on the internet," says Gromer.

Tik Tok isn't the only app parents should look out for. They should also check on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter.

But like any tool, Gromer says it's not the apps that are the problem.

"The offenders that use those apps to try and manipulate kids," says Gromer.

Gromer says when kids are on these apps, it's always a good idea for parents to monitor them.

"Parents that are with their children in public are going to watch where they are at and see who's communicating with their children. And it's no different online," says Gromer.