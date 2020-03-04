Enrollment at Western Dakota Tech reaches all time high

Student enrollment at Western Dakota Tech has reached an all time high.

With 1,319 students currently, that is about 7.5 percent higher than their enrollment last year.

The college is also seeing more students in the Spring semester than the Fall semester.

Offering more than 30 programs ranging from nursing to automotive, the increase is being seen across the board.

The president of Western Dakota Tech said the increase has to do with their curriculum lining up with employer expectations.

"The general increased awareness in the area of the really good pay that graduates from our programs are able to command because there is such a shortage of technically skilled employees in the United States in general, so when students get the skills that they come to Western Dakota Tech for, they can go anywhere, we hope they will stay in South Dakota because we need them here," said Ann Bolman, president of Western Dakota Tech.

Bolman said student retention at Western Dakota Tech is also increasing.

