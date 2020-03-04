Creative Arts Competition

The National Creative Arts Festival's local show kicked off at the Fort Meade VA Campus on Wednesday.

The event allows local veterans to showcase their artistic abilities.

This year 22 pieces were submitted.

Before the art show opened to the public and staff members at Fort Meade, a group of local judges came in to judge and determine which artwork gets the Best of Show award.

Then during the event, the public had the chance to vote for the People's Choice award.

"Honored to be apart of this program every year. It's just fun to see our veterans participate in this. It really uplifts their emotional well being. It's fun to be around it," says the recreational therapist for VA Black Hills, Mike Ellis.

Ellis says this event is important because artistic outlets can be used as a therapeutic tool for the veterans.