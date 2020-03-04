The Latest: Sanders says Warren still assessing path forward

Bernie Sanders says that he's spoken to Elizabeth Warren by phone after her disappointing Super Tuesday showing and that she's "not made any decisions" about leaving the Democratic presidential race.

Warren's campaign said the Massachusetts senator was talking to her team Wednesday to assess the path forward and would make up her mind on her own time. She didn't win any of the 14 states that voted Tuesday and finished third in her home state.

Sanders didn't say whether Warren would endorse him should she opt to leave the race, nor if he sought her endorsement.