Coronavirus affecting South Dakota tourism?

According to the World Health Organization, 48 countries have reported a total of more than 90 thousand coronavirus cases and more than 3,000 deaths.

But could this be affecting South Dakota's tourism industry?

A customer buys a product at Wall Drug and walks out with a store bag in hand. (KEVN)

Wall Drug is one of the many tourist attractions in the state that hires employees from outside of the U.S.

Rick Hustead is the chairman of the store and said during tourism season he hires about 200 employees. Nearly 80 of them are from foreign countries.

Though Hustead has already hired most of his staff, talks about how to handle the spreading virus is a subject discussed every week.

Hustead said he is concerned about the potential risk the virus can have on his business.

"We're concerned about the Coronavirus. There's a lot of unknowns. Matter of fact we're having a weekly senior staff meetings just to address that issue and see where we're at, how's it going to impact the tourism season, our staff, our customers," Hustead said.

Despite this, Hustead looks forward to tourism season.

Some of the busiest days attracted about 20,000 people, he said.

He said the past few seasons were profitable ones.