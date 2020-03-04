Fire danger in the Black Hills

Despite all the snow the Black Hills received last week, fire danger is still a concern in the Black Hills.

Courtesy of: South Dakota Wildland Fire Division.

The fire danger in the central hills area is high while the northern and southern hills are seeing moderate levels, Tuesday.

The prairie experiencing a very high level of fire danger.

Jim Burk with the South Dakota Wildland Fire Division says between the recent warm temperatures and the wind, the Black Hills has lost a lot of the snow cover from last week's snowfall.

Because of the grounds drying out quickly, Burk said burn piles can reignite.

Therefore, land owners need to be cautious so they are not found liable for causing a problem.

"We need them to go out and recheck those piles because they can reignite anywhere from one or two days up to one or two months after they lit the piles, when it dries out," Assistant Chief of Operations with SD Wildland Fire Division Jim Burk said.

All burn permits will expire on March 31st.