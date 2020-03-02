3 killed, dozens injured in 100-vehicle Wyoming I-80 crash

At least three people were killed and dozens injured in a 100-vehicle pileup on Interstate 90 west of Cheyenne Sunday.

The Wyoming Highway patrol says weather, snow and wind, were factors in the deadly crash around 3:40 p.m. crash about 180 miles from Cheyenne.

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins told the Casper Star-Tribune hospital officials set up a temporary patient holding area in a cafeteria as more accident victims arrived.

A 200-mile stretch of westbound I-80 is expected to remain closed until sometime Tuesday.

