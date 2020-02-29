Going the extra mile to help others

Community members put on their walking shoes and headed to Founders parks to support Matthew's Miles For smiles.

"To get cancer away. Because I don't like kids being sick," says six-year-old Matthew Scott.

At just six years old, Matthew's mission is to lend a helping hand to other children.

"Cancer is a really really bad illness," says Matthew.

It all got started after Matthew, and his mother were watching a Youtuber live stream, a charity event for St.Jude.

"We started talking about cancer and St.Jude and what they do. And he looks at me goes mom I don't like kids being sick," says Matthew's mother, Laura Scott.

After that, Matthew told his mom he wanted to raise money for St. Jude, and that's when it all began.

"One of my friends was like, why don't you just do a walk," says Matthew's mother.

In a matter of a month, Matthew and his mother planed the walk to raise money for St. Jude.

"Because I like having them be happy and not sick," says Matthew.

Matthew's mom says they went the extra mile to create this walk because Matthew didn't only want to donate the money he wanted to raise it.

"Matthew at six is already looking for the people who can help him make these things a reality," says Matthew's mom.

And in the end, Scott says proud is an understatement.

"I look at him, and I go, I wish more people could have the mindset of my six-year-old," says Matthew's mom.