The Mammoth Site in Hot Springs offers many educational resources.

The Ice age explorers program is apart of The Mammoth Site and has been around for four years.

This program allows people to come in and dig at the site, do lab work and also screen wash prep work, while also having the opportunity to learn what the scientists do at the site.

Now you do have to be 18 or old to take part in the program, but no experience is needed, as the scientists teach you what to do at the site.

"Get to have the experience of what the ice age was like. So you travel back in time. And we teach you about what is happening here and what our scientists are doing," says the public relations coordinator for The Mammoth Site, Bethany Cook.