What's next for The Vault in Hot Springs?

It's been a tough few weeks for the Hot Springs community after four businesses in the historic downtown district were destroyed in a fire.

"I've seen destruction. And to physically go through that. It's gut-wrenching," says the owner of The Vault, Greg Gunwall.

Gunwall, says after speaking with the fire marshals and insurance investigators, they can't determine where the fire started.

"They just know that it was started somewhere high in the ceiling," says Gunwall.

Even though this has been a devastating time for the owner of The Vault, he says he's not going to let this stop him.

And the next step is to pick up the broken pieces.

"We want to demolish the inside and get everything that is salvageable and work on rebuilding," says Gunwall.

In the meantime, Gunwall says he is working on finding a new place with a kitchen to work in.

"Get back open in a couple of weeks in another facility while we try to figure out what to do with The Vault," says Gunwall.

Even though Gunwall is looking to get his hands dirty and open a new space, he says nothing will ever replace The Vault, which is why they will come up with a new name.

"The Vault is here," says Gunwall.

Gunwall says it has been a rough time, but the support from the community has helped.

"Greg, what can I help you with. What can I do? Just gives us a couple of weeks. We will be back," says Gunwall.