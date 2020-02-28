Car crash on E.St. Joseph Street leave a minivan in flames

Around 10 AM, there was a car crash involving a pick up truck and a minivan on East Saint Joseph Street, in front of O'Harra Stadium at the South Dakota School of Mines, with the minivan catching fire.

No one was hurt.

The passengers of the minivan were able to escape the flames and firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

Combat some of the lingering smoke and hot hood of the car, firefighters piled snow onto the minivan's hood before it was towed.

"What is a little bit out of the ordinary is that we had a vehicle fire as a result of a crash," said Jim Bussell, Public Information Officer for the Rapid City Fire Department. "And so, that can be problematic and it can pose some challenges, particularly when we have victims still inside the vehicle. But, in this case, fortunately, the occupants were able to escape and crews was able to knock down the fire."

Law enforcement is investigating the circumstances of the crash.