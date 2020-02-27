Coronavirus tests done via nasal swag

There are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in South Dakota.

The symptoms of coronavirus have been described as similar to that of the flu.

In fact, the Director of Infection, Prevention, and Control at Monument Health says the risk of the flu is still greater than coronavirus.

To test for the novel virus, nasal swabs are taken, then sent to the State Department of Health, and later to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention if it is suspected to be coronavirus.

It is common practice for hospitals and the CDC to have plans in place for dealing with potential outbreaks.

"Luckily, the CDC has put in interim guidance for all health care facilities out and most, and if not all hospitals, are preparing and being ready for this virus, or transmission in the United States," said Ty White, the Director of Infection Prevention, & Control at Monument Health. "So, and the testing would be very similar, so in the very beginning, it was all going to the CDC. So, that's probably what would happen across the country."

White says it is important to remind everyone to wash your hands as much as possible.