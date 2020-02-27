Rapid intervention training to save trapped firefighters

A trapped firefighter. Something they hope never happens. But if it does, Rapid City firefighters want to be ready.

Rapid intervention team use is described as low frequency, but extremely high risk and intense because firefighters are rescuing one of their own.

Thursday's scenario simulated a firefighter who was partially buried under a collapsed roof, who's mask was knocked askew. Firefighters had to haul not only their own heavy gear, but also extra supplies to help the trapped team mate. The firefighters went into the dark and smokey course that littered with debris to rescue the crash-test dummy firefighter.

"Well, because we're carrying specialized equipment when we go into the structure fire in the first place," said Matt Emrich, a firefighter and paramedic. "We have equipment that the rescue team takes in to help support that downed firefighter-- to be able to fill up his air while he's in there, to be able to put a new mask on him if he has a mask malfunction, and then other tools to help disentangle or to help drag the firefighter out."

Firefighters take pride in their continual training and say consistent rapid intervention training is important.

"One of the biggest reasons we do this is, having a fire is a bad day, but having a firefighter injured in a fire is the worst day," said Scott Jungck, a firefighter and paramedic. "So, we train constantly, keeping our skills sharp so that we can be efficient and not only save a life, but save one of our own.

"So, whether we're doing actual training like this, where we have a whole scenario set up, or we're just training around the fire station with doing some map tests or something, we're always doing some type of training, and that's in addition to running calls throughout the day, doing station maintenance, doing public education events," said Emrich.